Olympia police will give away free Clubs to help curb auto theft
The Olympia Police Department is giving away free anti-theft devices for people who drive early model Honda and Toyota vehicles. The department will offer The Club at the front desk of police headquarters, located at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. The front desk is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, although the department can work with people who can't make it during those times.
