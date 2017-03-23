Olympia Little Theatre artistic manager Beall dies of cancer at age 55
Beall, who directed 19 plays in her 20 years with the theater company, was a woman of many facets - a self-proclaimed Southern belle who could be fierce when necessary, a gifted director of farces, a skilled data analyst, and a single woman with a big and loving theater family. Those ideas included sets that rolled, major renovations to the theater, and an impromptu trip to Sheffield, England, to see Sir Derek Jacobi in "The Tempest."
