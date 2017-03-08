New policy proposed for Capitol Way bridge banners in downtown Olympia
Public feedback is sought for a proposed policy regarding the display of banners from the state-owned pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way in downtown Olympia. The Department of Enterprise Services enacted a six-month "banner moratorium" last October to evaluate policies for permits, installation procedures, banner content and safety for pedestrians and passing motorists.
