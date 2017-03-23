mourns the loss of businessman and philanthropist Harold Marcus

The Penn State community has lost an alumnus whose dedication and support spanned decades within the University and particularly the College of Engineering. Harold "Hal" Marcus, a 1949 Penn State graduate and retired industrial engineer turned real estate entrepreneur, died on March 18 at his home in Olympia, Washington, at the age of 89. Hal and his wife, Inge, have been among Penn State's most generous donors and have supported numerous academic and research initiatives over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.