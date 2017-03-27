Lawmakers push to allow medical marijuana in schools
In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 photo, Meagan Holt comforts her daughter Maddie after they attended a hearing at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., for House Bill 1060, which would allow parents or guardians to administer medical marijuana to children while at school or on a school bus. Maddie has a terminal genetic disease called Zellweger Syndrome, and used to have hour-long seizures, but Holt says that Maddie has found relief after treatment with cannabis oil and other pharmaceuticals.
