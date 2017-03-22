Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review
Tenino High School students and a community volunteer talk about a tiny house that they're building for an upcoming Career Technical Education competition in Olympia. The structure will later be moved to Seattle and used as transitional housing for the homeless.
