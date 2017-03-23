Kirby&Carlson March 22--8am hour

Lots of Puget Sound voters are upset with the car tab tax formulation for Sound Transit's latest phase ST3, but House Democrats in the Olympia Legislature could change the formula to lower taxes for car owners. However, KVI's John Carlson found out in an interview with St. Rep. Judy Clibborn that the House Democrats are in no rush to ease the financial burden on taxpayers.

