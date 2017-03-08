Hundreds in Olympia join International Womena s Day demonstration
Several hundred people departed Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia on Wednesday as part of the International Women's Day march. They headed south along Capitol Way to the Capitol Campus, where some attended an afternoon event conducted by the NARAL Pro Choice America organization.
