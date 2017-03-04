Homeowners Get in Front of Rising Rates at Year-End

According to ATTOM Data Solutions' Q4 2016 U.S. Residential Property Loan Origination Report, 883,836 refinances totaling $246 billion were originated in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 20 percent increase-and 27 percent increase in dollar volume-from the previous year. Purchase originations moved opposite: 595,000 totaling $161 billion, a 12 percent decrease from the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.