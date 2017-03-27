Gonzaga Removes 'Boys Will be Boys' T...

Gonzaga Removes 'Boys Will be Boys' T-Shirt after rape culture complaint

KHQ reached out to Gonzaga spokeswoman Mary Joan Hahn, who explained the university's reasoning for the shirt's removal in an email: "We are aware that seemingly simple statements can sometimes be interpreted to insinuate unintended meanings and when sensitives are expressed, we take concerns seriously. We want GU apparel to reflect our respect for everyone," Hahn explained.

