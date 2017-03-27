Gonzaga Removes 'Boys Will be Boys' T-Shirt after rape culture complaint
KHQ reached out to Gonzaga spokeswoman Mary Joan Hahn, who explained the university's reasoning for the shirt's removal in an email: "We are aware that seemingly simple statements can sometimes be interpreted to insinuate unintended meanings and when sensitives are expressed, we take concerns seriously. We want GU apparel to reflect our respect for everyone," Hahn explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb '17
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Ms D
|76
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC