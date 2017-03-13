Four Arrested at Trump Protest in Olympia After Being Identified as Domestic Terrorists
Four people at a Trump counter-demonstration in Olympia, WA were arrested after being identified as domestic terrorists by members the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division that had infiltrated the counter-demonstration. About 200 Trump supporters and a like number of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Olympia, WA over the weekend to express support for and opposition to the policies of the Trump Administration.
