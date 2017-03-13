Four Arrested at Trump Protest in Oly...

Four Arrested at Trump Protest in Olympia After Being Identified as Domestic Terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: IndyMedia

Four people at a Trump counter-demonstration in Olympia, WA were arrested after being identified as domestic terrorists by members the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division that had infiltrated the counter-demonstration. About 200 Trump supporters and a like number of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Olympia, WA over the weekend to express support for and opposition to the policies of the Trump Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb 27 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC