Following extreme winter season, City...

Following extreme winter season, City Council looks to improve winter response

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The City of Spokane is hoping to improve its snow plan following a particularly harsh winter in the city. The City Council will consider a resolution at its next meeting, March 13, to establish a joint process with City Administration to improve the plan and other coordinated responses to winter weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb 27 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Thurston County was issued at March 08 at 8:00PM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC