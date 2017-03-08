Dismal weather in South Sound may shake winter blues a " after this weekend, of course

Looking for springtime weather this weekend in the South Sound? Waiting for a warm and gentle breeze to caress your smiling face? Hoping to gaze at blue skies or bask in the sunshine? Just three clear days were reported in February, and no clear days have been counted so far in March, according to climate data recorded at the Olympia Regional Airport. About 9.2 total inches of rain fell in February, while nearly 4.5 inches have been tracked just through the first nine days of March.

