Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues
Olympian photographer Tony Overman makes a visit to the top of Capitol Peak in the Capitol State Forest to see the wind, rain and hail that is sending November out with a roar. Interfaith Works opened an emergency overnight shelter this weekend at First Christian Church in downtown Olympia, due to the stormy weather.
Read more at The Olympian.
