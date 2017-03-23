Da Allesandro sentenced to 25 years f...

Da Allesandro sentenced to 25 years for 2003 murder of Olympia man

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Felix Joseph Welch D'Allesandro will spend another 11 years in prison for his involvement in the grisly 2003 murder of Olympia resident David George. In this 2003 file photo, Felix Joseph Welch D'Allesandro sits in Thurston County Superior Court after pleading not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the killing and dismemberment of David George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... 20 hr Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb 27 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC