Da Allesandro sentenced to 25 years for 2003 murder of Olympia man

Felix Joseph Welch D'Allesandro will spend another 11 years in prison for his involvement in the grisly 2003 murder of Olympia resident David George. In this 2003 file photo, Felix Joseph Welch D'Allesandro sits in Thurston County Superior Court after pleading not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the killing and dismemberment of David George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.