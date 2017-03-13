Crews stop vehicle fire from spreadin...

Crews stop vehicle fire from spreading to house

Friday

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched to a fire late Thursday in the 1500 block of Farina Loop SE, Olympia. Crews extinguished the fire before it involved the home, however there was damage to a porch post, a fire official said.

