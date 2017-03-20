Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday night on East Bay Drive
Christopher Ellis, 25, of Tumwater was identified Monday as the man who was killed Friday night after he crashed into a median on East Bay Drive in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner. About 9:20 p.m. Friday, Olympia police responded to the crash scene near East Bay Drive and San Francisco Street.
