Community invited to celebrate St. Patricka s Day at SPSCC choral concert
Wear some green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a concert by the SPSCC Chorus and Chamber Choir at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The event is open to the public.
