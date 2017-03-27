Clark Talks: Ruling on county zoning ...

Clark Talks: Ruling on county zoning plan, Olympia update

This week's episode of Clark Talks, The Columbian's weekly podcast, explores the state growth management board's recent ruling on the county zoning plan and brings you another update from Olympia. The podcast features county reporter Jake Thomas chatting with local land-use attorney Jamie Howsley and Tim Trohimovich, the director of planning and law for the Seattle-based environmental group Futurewise, about the future of the Clark County Comprehensive Growth Management Plan.

