City accepts land donation along Olympia Woodland Trail
The land donation was approved Tuesday and concerns two undeveloped parcels located just east of the Eastside Street trailhead. One property is being donated by David Thysell and measures about 1.86 acres, while an adjacent property that measures 2.57 acres is being donated by Judith D. Morgan.
