CarlsonCast March13--6am hour
An Olympia, Washington business owner, Anne Buck, says she was so fed up with homeless people sleeping and going to the bathroom in front of her store that she put up a lattice wall to keep them out. Now the city wants her to take it down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC