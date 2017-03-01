Burglars strike Don Juana s Mexican Kitchen in West Olympia
Employees of Don Juan's Mexican Kitchen are working to get the West Olympia restaurant up-and-running following an early morning burglary. Manager Connor Stakelin said employees came in Friday morning to find the front door broken, and the tills from two front registers gone.
