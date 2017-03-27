Bryson Chaplin pleads guilty to theft charges, trial moves forward
Bryson Chaplin, one of two men accused of assaulting an Olympia police officer in 2015, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of third-degree theft. The charges stem from thefts from the west side Safeway before an officer-involved shooting on Cooper Point Road.
