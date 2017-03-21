Bryson Chaplin expected to plead guil...

Bryson Chaplin expected to plead guilty in two thefts that preceded Olympia police shooting

One of two men on trial for the alleged assault of an Olympia police officer will likely plead guilty to theft charges Tuesday, according to his attorney. Bryson Chaplin is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, and three counts of third-degree assault.

