Bryson Chaplin expected to plead guilty in two thefts that preceded Olympia police shooting
One of two men on trial for the alleged assault of an Olympia police officer will likely plead guilty to theft charges Tuesday, according to his attorney. Bryson Chaplin is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, and three counts of third-degree assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC