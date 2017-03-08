43rd District lawmakers dish on Olympia during town hall

Photos by Brandon Macz: 43rd District lawmakers Sen. Jamie Pedersen, Rep. Nicole Macri and House Speaker Frank Chopp talked about state and federal politics during a town hall Saturday, March 11. The 43rd Legislative District Town Hall packed Seattle First Baptist Church on Saturday, where lawmakers outlined successes and losses so far this session, and what could still be accomplished in Olympia. Longtime Democratic Sen. Jamie Pedersen mostly stuck with the theme of Republican roadblocks, and freshman Rep. Nicole Macri spoke addressed priorities for her first session.

