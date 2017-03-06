400-year-old historic oak tree receiv...

400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

Ron's Stump Removal & Tree Service bucket operator and foreman Jason Crider along with groundmen Brandon Kallberg and Brian Pentt remove a damaged large limb section from the historic Davis-Meeker Oak Tree March 7 as it hangs precariously over a section of Old Highway 99 near the Olympia Airport. Towering close to 100 feet tall and estimated by arboreal experts to be more than 400 years old, the well-known and highly visible landmark was formally named the Davis-Meeker Oak in 1996 to honor local environmentalist Jack Davis along with Oregon Trail preservationist Ezra Meeker.

