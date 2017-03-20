2017 Donut Dash 5K & Kid's 1-mile Run

Dry weather welcomed the approximately 350 runners who took part in there 2017 Donut Dash 5K run Sunday, March 12, in Olympia. Hosted by the Club Oly Road Runners while starting and ending in front of the Hands On Children's Museum the event began with the traditional free children's run with proceeds benefiting the Crime Stoppers of Thurston County organization with Capital Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and South Sound Running its major sponsors.

