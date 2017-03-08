$1,000 fines for faithless electors upheld by judge - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
A judge on Wednesday upheld the $1,000 fines issued by the Washington secretary of state against three electors who broke their vote pledge and cast their vote for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton in December. In the initial order, Administrative Law Judge Robert C. Krabill said the secretary of state is allowed by state law to assess the civil penalties.
