Your face, fingerprints, the way you walk a " lawmakers want to protect your unique biometric data

15 hrs ago

Washington state lawmakers are considering whether to impose new restrictions on the collection of biometric data that is unique to an individual, such as a person's retinal scans, voice patterns, fingerprints and facial geometry. Fingerprints are scanned electronically at the Washington State Patrol's Criminal Records Division in Olympia.

