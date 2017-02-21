Your face, fingerprints, the way you ...

Your face, fingerprints, the way you walk a " lawmakers want to protect your identifiers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Fingerprints are scanned electronically at the Washington State Patrol's Criminal Records Division in Olympia. Those fingerprint records, requested by government and private entities across the state, are used to do criminal background checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay 2 hr look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... 21 hr Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey 22 hr MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Sat Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan '17 shmata 42
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC