Your 2017 Lakefair Queen: Margaret Doyle of Capital High School

Margaret Doyle of Capital High School is Lakefair queen for 2017 after she was selected by a panel of judges Saturday night at the Hotel RL in west Olympia, Lakefair President Karen Griggs said Sunday. In addition to Doyle, the judges also selected her court: Elizabeth Hirotaka, Black Hills High School; Ava Brackenbury, Olympia High School; Jayla Simmons, North Thurston High School; and Malinda Lyon, Avanti High School.

