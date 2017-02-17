Woman arrested, accused of scalding 5-year-old niece

Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was arrested after investigators determined she abused and scalded her 5-year-old niece. KOMO reports that Thurston County Sheriff's deputies were called to an Olympia hospital Thursday after receiving a report that a 5-year-old girl was being treated for significant bruises and burns that doctors believed stemmed from physical abuse.

