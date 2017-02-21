Winter weather returns: Overnight snow advisory issued for Puget Sound region
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon, predicting snowfall in Tacoma, Olympia and elsewhere in the Puget Sound region overnight Saturday and early Sunday. The advisory is for 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
