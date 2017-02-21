While you slept in, they were busy removing blackberry bushes at Madison Scenic Park
Volunteer work parties organized through the city of Olympia's parks department were at it again Sunday morning, removing blackberry bushes from a hillside at Madison Scenic Park. The work parties, often filled out with high school students needing to meet school volunteer requirements, tackle various projects at city parks Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, said Charles Rambo, a program aid with the parks department.
