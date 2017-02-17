Whata s Happening for Feb. 21

Thurston County League of Women Voters: Topic will be "Hidden Impacts of Poverty," 6:30 p.m. in Room A at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. New Year "Newtrition": A holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.