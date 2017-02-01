Washington State Could Be (and Should Be) the Capital of Pot Research
Scientists know surprisingly little about the most efficient ways to grow, process, and breed the plant. "The reality is that pretty basic research needs to be done," said Jessica Tonani, CEO of Verda Bio, a Seattle company that is seeking a permit from the state to research cannabis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC