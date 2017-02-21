Washington House passes education pro...

Washington House passes education proposal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Speaker of the House Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, center, stands with Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, left, and Rep. Judy Clibborn, D-Mercer Island, right, near the wings of the House floor Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, during debate over education funding at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The House approved its education funding proposal Wednesday, just weeks after the Republican-led Senate passed its own plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person 5 hr Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan '17 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan '17 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC