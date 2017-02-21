Washington House passes education proposal

Speaker of the House Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, center, stands with Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, left, and Rep. Judy Clibborn, D-Mercer Island, right, near the wings of the House floor Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, during debate over education funding at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The House approved its education funding proposal Wednesday, just weeks after the Republican-led Senate passed its own plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.