Washington House passes Democrats' school plan; GOP asks...

Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, center-left, and Rep. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, center right, confer on the House floor, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, during debate over education funding at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The House approved its education funding proposal Wednesday, just weeks after the Republican-led Senate passed its own plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.