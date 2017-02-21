Washington House passes Democrats' school plan; GOP asks...
Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, center-left, and Rep. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, center right, confer on the House floor, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, during debate over education funding at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The House approved its education funding proposal Wednesday, just weeks after the Republican-led Senate passed its own plan.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|8 hr
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
