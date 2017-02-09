Wanna feel like a big shot? Try renting a Lamborghini

Brutus, a 900-pound grizzly bear, was brought by Montana Grizzly Encounter to the Washington Sportsmen's Show at the fairgrounds in Puyallup. Several thousand pro-life supporters gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 39th Annual Washington State March for Life rally Jan. 23. Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.