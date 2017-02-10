Village of tiny houses will serve as model
The organizing force behind the innovative Quixote Village homeless community in Olympia is expanding the concept to serve homeless veterans in Pierce and Mason counties. Located on a 2.17-acre campus in an industrial area on the city's west side, Quixote Village features 30 free-standing cottages for chronically homeless adults who agree to sober living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC