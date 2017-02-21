UWT Writing Lab at center of controve...

UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

About 100 people, including students and faculty members, participated Tuesday in a walkout and teach-in at Saint Martin's University, protesting the private university's objection to a recently formed faculty union. Crews began to demolish the grandstands at Nisqually Ballpark in Lacey on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) 1 hr I am the one 75
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey 13 hr MsB 1
Missing person Thu Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan '17 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan '17 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC