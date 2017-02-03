US judge in Seattle temporarily block...

US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks President Trump's travel ban

A U.S. judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Trump's ban on travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries. The Washington State Attorney General's office says the temporary restraining order will remain in place until U.S. District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart considers the Attorney General's lawsuit challenging key provisions of the order as illegal and unconstitutional.

