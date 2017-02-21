U.S./World: Florist gets de-bloomed by court

Published: February 24, 2017 in Beyond the Carolinas Updated: February 23, 2017 at 6:35 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed won their anti-discrimination lawsuit against Arlene's Flowers. Photo Credit: ACLU of Washington OLYMPIA, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.