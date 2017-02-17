Thurston County woman accused of beat...

Thurston County woman accused of beating, burning and tying up niece

Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Thurston County woman on Thursday after she allegedly beat her 5-year-old niece, burned her with hot water and tied her up with duct tape and plastic wrap. Belgica J. Angeles-Frias appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese on Friday afternoon.

