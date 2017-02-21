Thurston County home explosion likely...

Thurston County home explosion likely caused by gas leak

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

An elderly woman was able to escape from a house fire and explosion early Friday morning south of Tumwater, according to East Olympia Fire District 6. Firefighters responded to the home on the 1200 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest, south of the Olympia Regional Airport, at about 1:45 a.m. Firefighters found a fire in the back of the house, and most of the windows were blown out. Twelve firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) 1 hr I am the one 75
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey 13 hr MsB 1
Missing person Thu Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan '17 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan '17 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC