Thurston County home explosion likely caused by gas leak
An elderly woman was able to escape from a house fire and explosion early Friday morning south of Tumwater, according to East Olympia Fire District 6. Firefighters responded to the home on the 1200 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest, south of the Olympia Regional Airport, at about 1:45 a.m. Firefighters found a fire in the back of the house, and most of the windows were blown out. Twelve firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.
