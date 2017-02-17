The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival
Dropping by the South Bay Grange a few hours before their 7pm opener at the "Thursday Night Kick-Off Dance" for the 9th annual Oly Old Time Festival the teen fiddle and folk music band The REDS give a quick taste of their traditional sound. With a series of haunting archival photos illustrating the horrific war in the trenches during World War One displayed behind them, Readers Theater Unlimited cast members Ed Thorpe, Bob Whiting, Jackie Plett and Rusty Weaver portray British soldiers penning letter to their loved ones while performing "The Christmas Truce" Monday at the Lacey Timberland Library.
