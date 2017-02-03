The Guestlist & Kill Rock Stars Present 'Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast'

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elliott Smith's seminal album Either/Or, and the upcoming release of Either/Or: Expanded Edition, The Guestlist and Kill Rock Stars have partnered to create Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast. The six episode miniseries will feature stories from folks who knew Elliott, memories from artists he influenced, and conversations about Either/Or - which might just be his most important release.

