The Guestlist & Kill Rock Stars Present 'Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast'
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elliott Smith's seminal album Either/Or, and the upcoming release of Either/Or: Expanded Edition, The Guestlist and Kill Rock Stars have partnered to create Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast. The six episode miniseries will feature stories from folks who knew Elliott, memories from artists he influenced, and conversations about Either/Or - which might just be his most important release.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
