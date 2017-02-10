Sue Lani Madsen: If Sonny Perdue can ease government burdens on...
For those who live in the low-density landscape of the Palouse, Spokane's Ag Expo is the best place to catch up with neighbors in winter outside of a funeral. Derek Sandison, director of the Washington state Department of Agriculture, made the trip from Olympia at the urging of local WSDA staff, who convinced him it was the place to be to connect with Eastern Washington's production agriculture community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC