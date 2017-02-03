Snow to blanket Seattle, I-5 region i...

Snow to blanket Seattle, I-5 region in Washington into Monday

19 hrs ago

Just enough cold air will remain in place for locally heavy, accumulating snow to fall along the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington into Monday. Temperatures at or just above the freezing mark during much of the storm will cause rain to mix in at times elsewhere in the I-5 corridor.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Thurston County was issued at February 06 at 4:18AM PST

Olympia, WA

