Simpli Home, Ltd. recalls chests as a precaution to possible death or injury to children
Simpli Home, of Olympia, Washington, recalled chests that they claim are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 240 units, involving Artisan, Bellevue, Holden and Stratford style six-drawer bedroom chests of drawers made of pine wood, pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.
