Simpli Home, Ltd. recalls chests as a...

Simpli Home, Ltd. recalls chests as a precaution to possible death or injury to children

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Simpli Home, of Olympia, Washington, recalled chests that they claim are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 240 units, involving Artisan, Bellevue, Holden and Stratford style six-drawer bedroom chests of drawers made of pine wood, pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan 18 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Thurston County was issued at February 02 at 4:00PM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC